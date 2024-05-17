Principal Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. Principal Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,274,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 41.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 624,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after buying an additional 182,521 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 219,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000.

FID opened at $16.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average of $15.64. The stock has a market cap of $82.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.80. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $16.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.0317 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

