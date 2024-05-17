Principal Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,702 Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $39.58 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $39.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.98. The firm has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.85.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

