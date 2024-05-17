Principal Securities Inc. Takes Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,371 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 8,297.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 912,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,205,000 after purchasing an additional 901,548 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Quanta Services by 1,494.0% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 304,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,893,000 after buying an additional 285,047 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 20.3% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 921,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,718,000 after buying an additional 155,586 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $31,730,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $28,072,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $263.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.74 and a 52-week high of $273.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $255.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price (up from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total value of $142,567.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,597.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Margaret B. Shannon sold 8,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.92, for a total value of $2,042,918.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,394.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 595 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total value of $142,567.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,597.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,215. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

