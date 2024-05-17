Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 137 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 271.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,645 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.40, for a total transaction of $540,638.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 164,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,703,516. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CAO Gene Liu sold 287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total transaction of $58,659.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,561,159.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.40, for a total value of $540,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 164,890 shares in the company, valued at $33,703,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,715 shares of company stock worth $58,679,663 over the last ninety days. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Barclays raised shares of Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.22.

Atlassian Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $182.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.80. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.13 and a fifty-two week high of $258.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

