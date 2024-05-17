Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 4,815 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,329,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,495 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,035,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,865,000 after buying an additional 318,983 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,845,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,911,000 after acquiring an additional 127,574 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,639,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,330,000 after acquiring an additional 14,555 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 62.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,453,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,714,000 after acquiring an additional 557,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPB opened at $46.71 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $53.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.23.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.81%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson started coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

