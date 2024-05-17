Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 532 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BBJP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 446.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS BBJP opened at $56.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.84 and its 200-day moving average is $54.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.77.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.