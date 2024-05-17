Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 8,661 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $11,338,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 3.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 125,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $2,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AM. StockNews.com cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Antero Midstream Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AM stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.11.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $279.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.25 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 36.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $224,105.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,536.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

