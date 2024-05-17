Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 1,791 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3,930.8% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 47.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $30.06 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

