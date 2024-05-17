Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 876.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

FHLC opened at $68.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.52 and its 200-day moving average is $65.54. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.32 and a 52-week high of $70.01.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

