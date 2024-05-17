Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 406 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,503 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 20,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 3.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

NYSE:VMC opened at $260.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $265.97 and its 200 day moving average is $240.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $190.51 and a 12 month high of $276.58.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In related news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total value of $1,802,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vulcan Materials news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total transaction of $1,802,150.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total value of $2,347,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,227 shares of company stock worth $7,494,261 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VMC

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.