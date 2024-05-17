Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 11,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Insider Transactions at MDU Resources Group

In related news, insider Rob L. Johnson bought 36,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $923,968.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,639.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

NYSE:MDU opened at $25.11 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

