Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in Invesco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 145,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 116,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Invesco by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 210,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

IVZ stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $18.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.64.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. Invesco’s payout ratio is -109.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.79.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

