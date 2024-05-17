PyroGenesis Canada (OTCMKTS:PYRNF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.31

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYRNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.31 and traded as low as $0.42. PyroGenesis Canada shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 37,790 shares traded.
PyroGenesis Canada Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31.
PyroGenesis Canada Company Profile
PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes advanced plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a sustainable process for enhancing metal recovery from dross targeting primarily metallurgical industry; plasma atomized metal powders; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical grade silicon and solar grade silicon from quartz; plasma fired steam generator, which directly generates steam suitable for steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) for the oil and gas industry; and custom reactors and furnaces for use in advanced materials, metallurgical, environmental, and chemical fields.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PyroGenesis Canada
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Real Reason Michael Burry is Buying Physical Gold
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Investing in 5G Stocks: Still an Opportunity
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for PyroGenesis Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PyroGenesis Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.