Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for VirTra, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:VTSI)

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of VirTra in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Capital analyst R. Baldry now anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for VirTra’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for VirTra’s FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VTSI. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of VirTra from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of VirTra in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of VirTra stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.21 million, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. VirTra has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $17.68.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). VirTra had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $8.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VirTra by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VirTra by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 476,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 44,906 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in VirTra during the first quarter valued at about $1,782,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of VirTra by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 62,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 20,464 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VirTra in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

