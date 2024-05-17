Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Holdings Reduced by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,292 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Qualys were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Qualys alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,739,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $570,532,000 after acquiring an additional 45,867 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Qualys by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,463,000 after buying an additional 12,794 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Qualys by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 570,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,099,000 after purchasing an additional 14,273 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,980,000 after acquiring an additional 10,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 511,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,041,000 after acquiring an additional 46,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QLYS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.23.

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $149.62 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $115.62 and a one year high of $206.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.39 and a 200-day moving average of $175.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,430 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $235,821.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,398,729.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,430 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $235,821.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,398,729.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 723 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $119,121.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,523,615.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,590 shares of company stock worth $2,419,842 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Qualys

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.