Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,482 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 211,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 19,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 125,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 1.2% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 10.8% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RITM opened at $11.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jonestrading increased their target price on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Argus upped their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.32.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

