River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap (LON:RMMC) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $159.97

Shares of River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap (LON:RMMC – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 159.97 ($2.01) and traded as high as GBX 182 ($2.29). River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap shares last traded at GBX 179 ($2.25), with a volume of 66,380 shares trading hands.

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 159.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 154.53. The firm has a market cap of £60.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.21.

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The fund is managed by River and Mercantile Asset Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.