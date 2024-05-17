Roger Dankel Sells 2,000 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $350,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,179.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Roger Dankel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $168,368.00.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE SSD opened at $169.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.02 and a 200-day moving average of $183.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.33. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.08 and a 52-week high of $218.38.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $530.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

Institutional Trading of Simpson Manufacturing

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSD

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.