Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) (LON:ROSE) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.47

Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) (LON:ROSE – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.47 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.45 ($0.01). Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.48 ($0.01), with a volume of 632,500 shares traded.
Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79.
Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) Company Profile
Rose Petroleum plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily explores for and develops oil and gas resources in the United States. The company holds a 75% working interest in Paradox Basin covering an approximately 80,000 net acres located in Utah, the United States. The company was formerly known as VANE Minerals plc and changed its name to Rose Petroleum plc in August 2013.
