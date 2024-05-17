Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 141.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 158,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 92,731 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,695,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter valued at $884,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 458,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after buying an additional 55,179 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $947,000. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 155,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of HLX stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -55.43 and a beta of 2.50. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.10.

Insider Activity at Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $296.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.00 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $137,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 282,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,332.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

(Free Report)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.