Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 40,650 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,650 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.45% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 62.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 579,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after buying an additional 222,012 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2,388.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 150,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 144,343 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the third quarter worth $1,860,000. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 1,223.7% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 111,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 102,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Kristie Burns sold 2,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $33,285.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kristie Burns sold 2,249 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $33,285.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $35,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,338.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,835 shares of company stock worth $315,682. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $13.66 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $26.11. The company has a market capitalization of $324.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $77.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.85 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

