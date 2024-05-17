Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of The RMR Group worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in The RMR Group by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 2,724.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RMR Group Trading Up 1.5 %

RMR stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $771.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.29. The RMR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.28 and a twelve month high of $28.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.70.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

Several equities analysts have commented on RMR shares. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on The RMR Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

