Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,374 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Ciafone Katherine Pilcher sold 4,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $252,374.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,831.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Ciafone Katherine Pilcher sold 4,798 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $252,374.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,831.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 5,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total value of $319,156.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,123.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,404 shares of company stock valued at $23,001,153 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

MC stock opened at $56.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.86 and a 200 day moving average of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -296.37 and a beta of 1.39. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $58.67.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. Moelis & Company had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $217.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is -1,263.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Moelis & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

