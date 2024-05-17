Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 19,760 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,346 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 19,760 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Foot Locker worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 445.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,477 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 22,443 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 110.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 731,256 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after acquiring an additional 383,724 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,717,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,292,817 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $178,580,000 after acquiring an additional 902,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 194,542 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 30,497 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FL. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Foot Locker from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Foot Locker Stock Down 0.6 %

Foot Locker stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.49.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

