Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $44.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.80% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ:SMTI opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. Sanara MedTech has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.69 million for the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative return on equity of 11.33% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Sanara MedTech will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sanara MedTech by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Sanara MedTech by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanara MedTech by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanara MedTech by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanara MedTech Inc, a medical technology company, develops, markets, and distributes surgical, wound, and skincare products and services to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen indicated for the management of surgical, traumatic, and partial- and full-thickness wounds, as well as first- and second-degree burns; and HYCOL, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen intended for the management of full and partial thickness wounds, including pressure ulcers, venous and arterial leg ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers.

