Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.7% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 214,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 76,410 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 15,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% during the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $174.18 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.35 and a 1 year high of $175.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,495. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $6,836,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 276,511 shares of company stock worth $41,234,695. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.60.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

