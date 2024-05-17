SEA (NYSE:SE) PT Raised to $87.00

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $78.00 to $87.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.80% from the company’s previous close.

Get SEA alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SEA from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of SEA from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of SEA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEA

SEA Stock Performance

NYSE:SE opened at $71.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $74.85. The stock has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1,428.60 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.26.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.40). SEA had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SEA will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in SEA by 12,344.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,655,668 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $107,555,000 after buying an additional 2,634,327 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in shares of SEA by 17.3% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,510,835 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $66,411,000 after purchasing an additional 222,777 shares in the last quarter. Untitled Investments LP lifted its position in shares of SEA by 56.1% during the third quarter. Untitled Investments LP now owns 284,493 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $12,503,000 after purchasing an additional 102,280 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,183,394 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,384,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 91.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

About SEA

(Get Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.