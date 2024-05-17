Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on V.F. Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:VFC)

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of V.F. in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $1.21 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.22. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for V.F.’s FY2027 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

V.F. Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of VFC stock opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average is $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. V.F. has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $21.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in V.F. by 8.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 20,377 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 31,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 10,978 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.8% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in V.F. by 133.2% during the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 100,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 57,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

