Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.82

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and traded as high as $0.98. Seres Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 2,691,985 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCRB. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Seres Therapeutics Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seres Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 668.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 33,135 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

