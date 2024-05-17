Shawn Vadala Sells 300 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,160,041.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, February 23rd, Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,530.55 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,533.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,302.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,206.81. The stock has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 662.32%. The firm had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.12 earnings per share for the current year.

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,257.14.

Institutional Trading of Mettler-Toledo International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,913,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,860,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth about $666,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at about $634,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

