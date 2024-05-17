Short Interest in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Declines By 5.2%

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,010,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the April 15th total of 6,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 495,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.1 days. Currently, 11.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Axos Financial news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.75 per share, with a total value of $248,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $248,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $132,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 422,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,350,414.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,724,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,755,000 after acquiring an additional 134,266 shares during the period. Davis Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 152.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,395,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,842,000 after purchasing an additional 843,606 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,376,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,119,000 after purchasing an additional 74,649 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,428,000 after buying an additional 423,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $61.14 on Friday. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.32.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $476.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.85 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 18.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Axos Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

