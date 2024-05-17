Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $29.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SIX. B. Riley upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Down 1.5 %

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $28.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.34 and a beta of 2.20.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $292.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.42 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 1.84%. On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 527.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth $48,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth $145,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

