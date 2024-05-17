Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.18% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Smart Sand stock opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. Smart Sand has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $89.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $61.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million. Smart Sand had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 3.31%. Research analysts expect that Smart Sand will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Smart Sand by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 562,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 372,798 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP grew its stake in Smart Sand by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 959,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 292,900 shares during the period. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Smart Sand in the 3rd quarter worth $361,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Smart Sand by 67.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 212,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 85,636 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Smart Sand during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac and industrial sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides proppant logistics services; and wellsite storage solutions through SmartSystems products and services.

