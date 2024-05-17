Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.18% from the company’s current price.
Shares of Smart Sand stock opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. Smart Sand has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $89.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98.
Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $61.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million. Smart Sand had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 3.31%. Research analysts expect that Smart Sand will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac and industrial sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides proppant logistics services; and wellsite storage solutions through SmartSystems products and services.
