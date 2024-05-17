Smithfield Trust Co Has $6.16 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Smithfield Trust Co decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,031 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $17,825,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 131,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 52,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $3,219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,355,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,980,728.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,511 shares of company stock worth $41,234,695. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.60.

View Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $174.18 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.35 and a 12 month high of $175.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.