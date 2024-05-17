Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Sonic Automotive worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the third quarter valued at $135,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 12.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. 46.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 41,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total transaction of $2,475,707.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,557,610.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,355 shares of company stock worth $6,670,004. 42.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sonic Automotive Stock Up 0.1 %

SAH opened at $59.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.33 and its 200-day moving average is $53.29. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $64.68.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sonic Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SAH shares. TheStreet raised Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

