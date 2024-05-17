Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 9,654 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,654 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 452,983 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 786 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 29,256 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 4,145 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $335,115,802.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 938,251,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,491,020,557.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total transaction of $335,115,802.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 938,251,817 shares in the company, valued at $156,491,020,557.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,132,396 shares of company stock valued at $356,770,280. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $183.63 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.78 and a 12 month high of $191.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.62.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

