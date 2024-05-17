Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of STWD opened at $20.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.65. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 138.13%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective (down previously from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Starwood Property Trust

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $2,028,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,226,673 shares in the company, valued at $24,876,928.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Starwood Property Trust

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.