Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Buy Rating for Boeing (NYSE:BA)

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $240.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.18% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Melius reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.24.

Boeing Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE:BA opened at $182.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.32 billion, a PE ratio of -51.54 and a beta of 1.54. Boeing has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.78.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Boeing will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Boeing by 17.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Boeing by 14.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 100,436 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $19,252,000 after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 5.7% during the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

