Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of RTX Call Options (NYSE:RTX)

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 72,539 call options on the company. This is an increase of 158% compared to the average volume of 28,070 call options.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,266,459 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in RTX by 3.9% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. LBP AM SA lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 131,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in RTX by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth $908,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 58.9% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 40,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 14,991 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.93.

RTX Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE RTX opened at $104.24 on Friday. RTX has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $107.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that RTX will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.55%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

