StockNews.com Upgrades Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) to “Buy”

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $10.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vodafone Group Public

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 581.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 5,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.