StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock Holdings Increased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 125,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 39,302 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 49,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 16,979 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in StoneX Group by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 13,732 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,058,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 13,142 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
StoneX Group Stock Performance
StoneX Group stock opened at $76.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.86. StoneX Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.93 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.88.
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
