Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Position Reduced by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,279 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STRA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 4.3% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Strategic Education

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $42,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $356,262.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,886,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $42,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,595 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,264. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

STRA opened at $119.84 on Friday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.53 and a twelve month high of $123.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.34 and its 200-day moving average is $97.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.51. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $290.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.02 million. On average, analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on STRA shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Strategic Education from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Strategic Education from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Strategic Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

