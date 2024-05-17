Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $1.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $2.50. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 151.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Surf Air Mobility from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Surf Air Mobility Trading Down 3.5 %

SRFM stock opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.96. Surf Air Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $30.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.28 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Surf Air Mobility will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surf Air Mobility

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Palantir Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Surf Air Mobility during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,294,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Surf Air Mobility during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,846,000. Institutional Venture Management XV LLC purchased a new stake in Surf Air Mobility in the third quarter worth approximately $824,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Surf Air Mobility in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Surf Air Mobility during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 17.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Surf Air Mobility

Surf Air Mobility Inc operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. The company offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties. Surf Air Mobility Inc is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

