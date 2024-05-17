Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,145 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Members Trust Co grew its position in Amazon.com by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 705,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,628,000 after buying an additional 26,465 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,397,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $825,065,000 after buying an additional 277,631 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.62.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $183.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.78 and a 1-year high of $191.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,836,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,400 shares in the company, valued at $19,836,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,760 shares in the company, valued at $886,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,132,396 shares of company stock valued at $356,770,280. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

