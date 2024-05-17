Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Tanger were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Tanger alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Tanger by 4,051.4% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Tanger during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Tanger during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Tanger by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tanger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on SKT shares. Compass Point raised shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Tanger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Tanger from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.83.

Tanger Price Performance

Shares of SKT opened at $27.90 on Friday. Tanger Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $29.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.29.

Tanger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Tanger’s payout ratio is 120.88%.

Tanger Profile

(Free Report)

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.