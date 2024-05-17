TAP Consulting LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

TAP Consulting LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,620 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 29,256 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 4,145 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 12,670 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,474,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $527,841,000 after buying an additional 97,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VCI Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.62.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $335,115,802.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 938,251,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,491,020,557.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $335,115,802.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 938,251,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,491,020,557.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,836,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,132,396 shares of company stock worth $356,770,280 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $183.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.78 and a fifty-two week high of $191.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

