Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $81.59

Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 81.59 ($1.02) and traded as low as GBX 80.30 ($1.01). Target Healthcare REIT shares last traded at GBX 82.80 ($1.04), with a volume of 1,043,300 shares trading hands.

Get Target Healthcare REIT alerts:

Target Healthcare REIT Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of £516.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 920.00, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 80.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 81.59.

Target Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.43 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. Target Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,666.67%.

Target Healthcare REIT Company Profile

UK listed Target Healthcare REIT plc (THRL) is an externally managed Real Estate Investment Trust which provides shareholders with an attractive level of income, together with the potential for capital and income growth, from investing in a diversified portfolio of modern, purpose-built care homes. The Group's portfolio at 31 December 2023 comprised 98 assets let to 32 tenants with a total value of £911.1 million.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.