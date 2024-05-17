Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,044,133 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,799 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.97% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $55,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 91.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 24,701 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 14.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 75,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,674 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.0% in the third quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 7,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 54.8% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 13,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMHC opened at $60.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.08 and its 200-day moving average is $53.07. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $37.23 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.88.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

In related news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 724 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total value of $40,449.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 77,210 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $4,503,659.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,570 shares in the company, valued at $3,358,058.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total value of $40,449.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 659,241 shares of company stock valued at $39,537,646 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

