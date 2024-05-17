Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 8,456 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,272,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,231,000 after purchasing an additional 510,125 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,236,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,920 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 100.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,290,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,282,000 after acquiring an additional 646,666 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 80.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,265,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,337,000 after acquiring an additional 562,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,002,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,726,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $65,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,314,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,165,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $65,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,314,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,165,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $2,546,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,591,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,979,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JEF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE JEF opened at $47.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 1.36. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $47.62.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.36%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Further Reading

