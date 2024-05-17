Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 50,984 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,984 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Midstream

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $224,105.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,536.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

Antero Midstream Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AM opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average is $13.11. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $14.80.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $279.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.25 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.67% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

